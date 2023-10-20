Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has criticised the United States, and the West in general, for their unconditional support for Israel in its relentless operations against Palestine’s Gaza.

“America is in full agreement to support Israel,” Fidan said in an exclusive interview with TRT Haber on Friday, stressing that President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel amounted to US approval of the immense destruction in Gaza.

He emphasised that while Israel is seeking revenge for its losses from the Hamas attacks on October 7, “its failure to pay attention to the civilian population while carrying out this retaliation, … and a choice to pursue a path of collective punishment should be a source of serious concern for humanity.”

The Hamas attacks serve as evidence of Israel’s wrongful policies, especially in failing to make peace with its neighbours, Fidan said, adding that Israel’s failure to accept a two-state solution with the Palestinians was “a strategic mistake from the beginning.”

“The pressure and oppression on the Palestinians, who are the main stakeholders in this issue, have become more systematic, widespread, and frequent. It was evident that this situation would eventually lead to an explosion,” Fidan explained.

Permanent war, instability looms over region

The foreign minister also touched upon biases in the West’s manufactured reality, reminding that Western perception “supports one thing in Ukraine and another thing in Palestine.”

He continued to explain that “there is no policy-making based on universal moral norms, principles, values” in the West, where the continuous issue is “unconditional support for Israel in every matter.”