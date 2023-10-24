TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish defence minister, Azerbaijani president meet in Baku
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev praise joint Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises, saying the militaries of the two countries showed "high professionalism and skills."
Turkish defence minister, Azerbaijani president meet in Baku
Guler said the exercises coincided with the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev. / Photo: AA
October 24, 2023

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler in Baku, a presidential statement has said.

Aliyev and Guler on Tuesday said friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are successfully developing in all directions, including in the military domain.

They praised joint Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk 2023, saying the militaries of the two countries showed "high professionalism and skills."

Guler said the exercises coincided with the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Aliyev and Guler also spoke about the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over the country's entire territory, including Karabakh, after last month's anti-terrorist measures.

Recommended

After nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation, most of Karabakh was liberated by Azerbaijan during a war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement.

This September, the Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh to establish constitutional order in the region, after which illegal separatist forces in the region surrendered.

Azerbaijan, having now established full sovereignty in the region, has reiterated its call on the ethnic Armenian population in Karabakh to become part of Azerbaijani society.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar