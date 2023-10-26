Israel's attacks on Palestine's Gaza have long crossed the threshold of self-defence and turned into open oppression, brutality, massacres, and barbarism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed.

"Nobody should expect us to stay silent while atrocities are happening before our eyes," Erdogan said at a meeting of the Family Council in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

"Surely, history keeps an account of those who remain silent in the face of the funerals of innocent children lined up on cold concrete, and those who speak out in difficult times, who work and strive for the establishment of peace and tranquility," he said.

Those who see the massacre in Gaza and turn their eyes away are the ones who should hold themselves accountable, he added.

Criticising the European Union for failing to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, Erdogan said: "How many more children must die for the EU Commission to call for a ceasefire?"

"How many more bombs must fall on Gaza for the UN Security Council to take action?" he added, continuing his criticisms of the body’s ineffectuality.

EU's support for Israel

The European Commission’s lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, Peter Stano, on Wednesday said the bloc has not called for a ceasefire due to the ongoing "attacks" from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and reiterated the EU's support for Israel.