Israel’s disproportionate response to Hamas’s October 7 attack has been widely condemned as violating international humanitarian law.

So far, no international pressure has been able to stop Israel’s war crimes and the killing of over seven thousand innocent civilians in Gaza most of whom were women and children, as well as over a hundred in the occupied West Bank.

Internet and mobile networks have been cut off in Gaza. The United Nations and many countries such as Türkiye, Spain, Ireland, Russia and China have called for an immediate ceasefire, and Oxfam has stated that Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war. António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, stated a historical fact, that Hamas’ attack “did not happen in a vacuum.”

Even though Guterres emphasised that this does not condone Hamas’s attack, Israel’s response has been swift, and clear. Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilan Erdan, has called for Guterres’ resignation and cancelled travel visas for UN Officials in order to teach the UN a ‘lesson’.

What lesson might this be? That speaking the truth, based on a historical fact, is a crime and must be punished? What era are we living in? In the age of information or George Orwell’s 1984?

But most importantly, what does this tell us about what is really going on?

What has become clear is our naïve expectation that the internet would provide a neutral platform as a source of information. Censorship, fake news, and bias are reigning supreme over the facts of what happened – and is happening – in Gaza.

As an antidote to the proliferation of powerful self-serving agendas circulating in the media and online, I have put together a list of books to help understand what is happening in Gaza, the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and Israel.

For many years, I worked at Al Saqi Books, a Middle Eastern specialist bookshop, and developed a strong grasp of the literature in the field. Together with my academic training in history, literature, colonial and postcolonial studies, I believe that it is more urgent than ever that we arm ourselves with the most powerful weapon available to us – knowledge.

I have arranged this list of books thematically in order to introduce key ideas.

Language and how we understand Palestine and Israel: (settler) colonialism, ethnic cleansing and apartheid

For decades, terms such as ‘Arab-Israeli conflict’ were used, which set the tone for how the situation was understood. Declassification of documents and subsequent historical work has challenged dominant narratives:

The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, Rashid Khalidi, 2020

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, Ilan Pappe, 2007

Israeli Apartheid: A Beginner’s Guide, Ben White, 2014

Ideological drives: Political Zionism, Christian Zionism and Jewish Fundamentalism

Political Zionism, which emerged in the late nineteenth century, was committed to establishing a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

For a highly readable introduction to the political contexts of the British Empire, the Second World War, Zionism and Palestine, see:

Legacy of Empire: Britain, Zionism and the Creation of Israel, Gardner Thompson, 2019

See also my chapter about inter-war Britain and Europe. It discusses political concerns of the time, and the ultimate failure of the League of Nations and its successor the United Nations to prevent the catastrophes of the Second World War because key nations flouted the law. These issues had a direct bearing on attitudes towards a Jewish homeland in Palestine:

“The Dark Continent: minorities, race, and the law in Europe,” in The Politics of Integration: Law, Race and Literature in Post-war Britain and France, Chloe Gill-Khan, 2018, pp. 36-66.

Is it important to differentiate political Zionism from how certain religious Jews viewed Palestine as a sacred place for pilgrimage, and not as a potential state for Jews. Many Ultra-Orthodox Jews are anti-Zionist.

Like Birds in a Cage: Christian Zionism’s Collusion in Israel’s Oppression of the Palestinian People, David M. Crump, 2021

Crump’s breathtakingly honest book details his rejection of the Christian Zionist milieu he grew up in. He explores how Christian Zionist beliefs that Palestine is a biblical promise to Jews turn a blind eye to Israel’s persecution of the Palestinians, pouring wealth into sustaining Israel’s power:

‘The largest, most powerful pro-Israel lobbying block in the United States is the evangelical church (Crump, 2021: 38).

See also:

Christian Zionism: Road-Map to Armageddon?, Stephen Sizer, 2021

And:

The Origins of Christian Zionism: Lord Shaftesbury and Evangelical Support for a Jewish Homeland, Donald M. Lewis, 2014