Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on all regional actors to play a role in reaching lasting peace in the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Addressing a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Ankara on Wednesday, Fidan said a necessary platform should be developed to discuss comprehensive peace talks.

He added that an international peace conference, already proposed by Türkiye, would be the appropriate platform, which is being discussed with friends and allies.

Criticising the EU's approach to the Palestine-Israel conflict, Fidan said: "Due to collective position taken by the EU, unfortunately, it does not want to hear the term 'ceasefire' (in Gaza)."

Türkiye does not want the developments in Gaza to turn into a war that will affect other countries in the region, he added.