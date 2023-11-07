BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Germany's industrial output falls more than expected in September
The country is likely to end the year in a technical recession, says Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.
Germany's industrial output falls more than expected in September
Smoke emerges from the chimneys of the chemical plant of Evonik Industries AG in Wesseling near Cologne. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 7, 2023

German industrial production has fallen more than expected in September, data showed, as a recent slump in incoming orders took its toll on production.

Production fell in September by 1.4 percent compared with the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled had predicted a 0.1 percent decline. In a less volatile quarter-on-quarter comparison, production in the third quarter of 2023 was 2.1 percent lower than in the second quarter, the statistics office said.

After a revision of the provisional results, production decreased by 0.1 percent in August compared with July, less than 0.2 percent of the provisional figure.

RelatedGermany's economy falters due to an energy shock, revealing flaws
Recommended

'Risk increased'

There are few figures that summarise the state of the German economy as well as industrial production, Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank, said.

"The industry-heavy German economy is dependent on production in order to achieve reasonable economic growth rates," he said, noting that industrial production this year has been weak.

Another disappointing data release in industrial production not only suggests that third-quarter GDP growth could be revised downwards, but also that the country is likely to end the year in a technical recession, said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.

"Even though there isn't any hard data for the fourth quarter yet, recent developments have clearly increased the risk that the German economy will end the year in recession," Brzeski said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain