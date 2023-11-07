Anti-Muslim hate crimes and attacks against mosques have significantly increased in Germany since the escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to a report by the country’s largest Muslim organisation.

Eyup Kalyon, secretary general of the Turkish-Muslim group DITIB, has said propaganda by far-right politicians, and biased media coverage of the recent developments, have fueled anti-Muslim sentiment in the country.

"According to a report of our anti-discrimination office, there have been 81 attacks against mosques since the beginning of this year. Nearly half of them were recorded after October 7," he told Anadolu, adding that more and more mosques are receiving racist threats.

Related Hatred against Muslims 'major threat to democracy’: Türkiye's UN envoy

Quran desecration

Kalyon said that in northwestern Germany, unknown perpetrators sent racist messages, burned pages of Islam’s holy book Quran, threw pig’s meat and faeces towards the mosques, and drew Nazi symbols on the walls of several mosques.