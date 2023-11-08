The US House of Representatives has voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib due to her criticism of Israel over the conflict in Gaza.

The resolution, introduced by Republican Rep. Rich McCormick, cleared the House floor in a 234-188 vote on late Tuesday. Twenty-two Democrats voted with Republicans to rebuke Tlaib as four lawmakers voted “present.”

The resolution accused Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, of "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."

Tlaib has drawn criticism from both her Republican colleagues and some within her own Democratic party due to her comments about the Israeli government. The controversy was further fueled by a video she shared on social media that included the slogan, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

'Palestinian people are not disposable'

Tlaib became emotional on Tuesday during her speech on the floor of the House of Representatives amid a debate over the resolution seeking to censure her.