WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian cities top world's worst air quality list following Diwali festival
India experiences a decline in air quality each year before winter, with pollutants from vehicles, industry, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning becoming trapped due to cold air.
Indian cities top world's worst air quality list following Diwali festival
The capital New Delhi took, as it often does, the top spot. It had an air quality index (AQI) figure of 420, putting it in the "hazardous" category, according to Swiss group IQAir. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 13, 2023

Two Indian cities joined New Delhi to be among the world's worst 10 for pollution, with smoke heavy in the air a day after revellers let loose with firecrackers for Diwali — the annual Hindu festival of light.

The capital New Delhi took, as it often does, the top spot. It had an air quality index (AQI) figure of 420, putting it in the "hazardous" category, according to Swiss group IQAir.

But it was also joined in the top 10 by Kolkata in India's east, which came in fourth with an AQI of 196, while the financial capital of Mumbai was eighth with an AQI of 163.

An AQI level of 400-500 impacts healthy people and is dangerous to those with existing diseases, while a level of 150-200 brings discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart problems. Levels of 0-50 are considered good.

A thick layer of smog had begun to circulate in New Delhi from Sunday night, sending its AQI to an alarming 680 a little after midnight.

Recommended

Every year authorities impose bans on firecrackers in the capital, but only rarely do those bans appear to be enforced.

Air quality in India deteriorates every year ahead of winter when cold air traps pollutants from vehicles, industry, construction dust and agricultural waste burning.

New Delhi's authorities postponed an earlier decision to restrict the use of vehicles after a brief spell of rain on Friday brought some respite from a week-long exposure to toxic air.

RelatedAir pollution in India's New Delhi turns 'severe', some schools shut
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar