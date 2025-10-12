Tens of thousands joined a pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney on Sunday, organisers said, one of dozens of demonstrations across Australia, with some protesters expressing scepticism that a ceasefire in Israel's two-year-old assault in Gaza would hold.
The organiser, the Palestine Action Group, estimated a crowd of 30,000 in Sydney, the nation's most populous city, one of about 27 nationwide. Police did not have a crowd estimate for the protest.
The Gaza ceasefire appeared to be holding early on Sunday, and Israeli troops had pulled back under the first phase of a US-brokered agreement to end the war, which has killed tens of thousands and left much of the narrow enclave in ruins.
"Even if the ceasefire holds, Israel is still conducting a military occupation of Gaza and the West Bank," Amal Naser, an organiser of the Sydney rally, said in a statement. "The occupation, as well as systemic discrimination against Palestinians living in Israel, constitutes an Apartheid system."
“Israel always breaks every ceasefire”
Australian Broadcasting Corp footage showed protesters, many carrying Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyeh scarves, marching on closed city streets. Police said no arrests were made.
The rally was held in the business district after a court last week blocked a move to hold it at the Sydney Opera House.
Protester Abbi Jordan said she was at the rally because "this so-called ceasefire will not hold".
"Israel always breaks every ceasefire they've ever had. For 78 years, they've been conducting an illegal occupation in Palestinian territories, and we demand the Australian government sanction Israel," Jordan told Reuters.
The Executive Council of Australian Jewry, an umbrella group for more than 200 Jewish organisations, condemned the protest organisers. "They want the deal to fail, which would mean the war would continue," co-Chief Executive Peter Wertheim said in a statement.