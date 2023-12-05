A military exercise in Türkiye’s Gulf of Saros, in the Canakkale Strait, continues with the involvement of the Turkish Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard Command, along with floating and flying units.

As part of the Nusret-2023 Invitation Exercise, which is set to conclude on Wednesday, the TCG Bayraktar ship carried out a mine-laying operation during the Distinguished Observer Day in the Gulf of Saros.

C-130 aircraft dropped mines from the air into the sea. Identified by an ROV, the mines were detonated and destroyed by Mine Warfare Divers (MHD), while the Light Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HOSA) operated in the mined area.

As part of the Tactical Claw Operation, SAS commandos jumped from a helicopter, placed a fuse near a detected mine, were extracted back to the helicopter, and once in a safe zone, detonated and destroyed the mine.

The exercise concluded after the evacuation of injured personnel by helicopter and a ceremonial procession following the demolition.

Units from 10 countries observing