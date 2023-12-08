On November 1, about three weeks into Israel's brutal bombardment of besieged Gaza, Palestinian poet, activist and academic Refaat Alareer posted a poem on his X timeline, like he has been doing all through.

It was almost prophetic: "If I must die/You must live/To tell my story.."

On Friday, the news of the 44-year-old academic's death in an Israeli air strike was made public by his friends – another Palestinian casualty among more than 17,000 people, most of them children and women, massacred by the Zionist state since October 7.

Alareer, also a professor of English literature, was killed in his sister's home in Shujayia (Shejaiya), a district in south Gaza. The air strike also killed his brother, sister and four of her children.

Last week, another Palestinian academic, Prof. Sofian Tayah, the president of the Islamic University of Gaza, was also killed along with his entire family in an Israeli air strike.

Waves of tributes to Alareer hit social media after his murder by the Israeli army, as fans and friends remembered the man who had become the voice of Palestinians, living under Israeli oppression for years.

"He was an amazing poet, an articulate voice for Gazans, and a true bridge to people outside Palestine, " says Sami al Arian, a Palestinian-American professor. "His loss will be missed by many inside Palestine and around the world," Arian tells TRT World

Alareer was also documenting the latest conflict in verses – highlighting the pain of his fellow Palestinians facing the worst of Israeli brutality.

In his last media interview, Alareer spoke about how besieged people of Gaza are being forced to defend themselves by any means.

"I was telling the other day that I am an academic. Probably the toughest thing I have at home is an EXPO marker. But if the Israelis invade and barge at us, charge at us open door-to-door to massacre us, I am going to use that marker to throw it at Israeli soldiers even if that is the last thing that I would be able to do," the late professor said.

"And this is the feeling of everybody. We are helpless. We have nothing to lose," he added.

Refaat in Gaza

Alareer was a poet and writer who dedicated his life to documenting the stories of suffering of people of Gaza. His username in the X platform – Refaat in Gaza – reflected his love and attachment to the city.