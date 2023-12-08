Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hit out at global media organisations for downplaying the "daily killings" of journalists in Gaza while describing Israel as a loser in the ongoing war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"Israel is killing not only women, children in Gaza but also journalists trying to perform duties under difficult conditions," Erdogan says at the launch of the seventh edition of the prestigious forum held in Istanbul on December 8 and 9.

"Over 70 journalists have been killed in Gaza. Where is world's renowned press? Why don't they give headlines about journalists killed?" the Turkish president says.

"Every day a journalist is being killed, yet we don't hear a word from institutions that for years have been preaching about press freedom."

The forum is taking place at the Hilton Bomonti Istanbul, where the smell of gingerbread lingers, forecasting an event full of vibrant and promising conversations.

Themed Growing Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions, the forum serves as a platform that discusses today's most pressing global topics, while proposing solutions as well as priorities and agendas for the region and beyond.

Many of the attendees today are bright and fresh-eyed university students. Hayat Bikana Beydi, 22, from Ethiopia, studies political science and international relations at Istanbul University.

"So happy to be here, to be honest," Beydi beams before the event was due to start at 2:20 PM local time (1120 GMT). This is the Ethiopian student's fourth year attending the forum.

"Yeah, because here people come and share their experiences, we like to learn from them here because the people that came here are more experienced than us. So we learned a lot of things from them."

"I don't have a specific speaker in mind, but I expect all of them to be good," Beydi, who first learned of the forum from a university scholarship programme, says, adding that the forum is also relevant to her studies.

She adds, "Because experts come and share their experiences, and [as students], we like to learn from them because the people that came here have so much experience to share."

Zahra Ismail Hussein, 23, from Somalia, shares the same opinion, saying that hearing her friends speak about past events convinced her to attend this year. "I'm eager to experience it for myself, and look forward to learning from the speakers," Hussein says.

TRT's Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci kicks off the event with an opening speech, saying Palestine will be high on the agenda at the forum. He added that the world is witnessing a failure of humanity in Gaza.