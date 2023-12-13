EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has backed imposing sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers responsible for attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

"The rise in violence by extremist settlers is inflicting immense suffering on the Palestinians. It undermines the prospects for a lasting peace and could further exacerbate regional instability," the European Commission president told EU lawmakers on Wednesday.

"I am in favour of sanctioning those involved in the attacks in the West Bank. They must be held accountable. This violence has nothing to do with the fight against Hamas and must stop."

Von der Leyen's comments come after European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he would put forward a proposal to sanction the occupied West Bank settlers.

The measures would require the unanimous backing of the EU's 27 member states, but there are divisions within the bloc.

Refusing visa to settlers