TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Presidential system put an end to administrative crises in Türkiye: Altun
Under the leadership of President Erdogan, the Director of Communications states that extraordinary determination has been demonstrated in the struggle against the status quo bureaucracy.
Presidential system put an end to administrative crises in Türkiye: Altun
Every power struggle between bureaucratic oligarchy and politics throughout Turkish modern political history has caused significant losses to Türkiye, Altun says. / Photo: AA
December 15, 2023

Thanks to the Presidential Government System, bureaucracy is no longer an obstacle to Türkiye's future but an opportunity for a great and powerful Türkiye, Türkiye's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

As part of the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Republic, the Presidential Communications Directorate, in coordination with the Istanbul Governorship and Istanbul University, organised the "Centennial of the Republic and Turkish Bureaucracy Panel."

Attending the program held at Istanbul University on Friday, Altun highlighted that the Presidential Communications Directorate has implemented significant projects and events worldwide to introduce the vision of Türkiye's Century.

Change in the public's perception of bureaucracy

Saying that the military bureaucracy was the instrument of intervention in Turkish democracy for many years, Altun emphasised that this interventionist process, which began in 1960, continued until the 2000s.

Under the leadership of President Erdogan, extraordinary determination has been shown in the fight against the status quo bureaucracy, Altun said. He recalled that President Erdogan has argued since his prime ministership that bureaucratic structures cannot intervene in using fundamental rights and freedoms.

Describing President Erdogan's struggle during the first half of the post-2000 era as Prime Minister, Altun defined it as an effort to draw bureaucracy into the "public service apparatus" position as it should be.

Recommended

He also explained that in the last 20 years, there has been a significant change in the public's perception of bureaucracy through legal and institutional regulations.

Presidential system as a turning point

Altun highlighted that the Presidential Government System, implemented on June 24, 2018, is a major turning point in Turkish political and bureaucratic history.

"The Presidential Government System has put an end to the administrative crises. Furthermore, it has taken a pioneering role in reducing social and political polarisation, strengthening democracy, and contributing to bureaucratic rationalisation," he said.

Altun stated that the Presidential Government System has allowed the construction of an effective and accountable bureaucratic structure in Türkiye, contributing significantly to making Turkish bureaucracy more efficient and establishing the necessary structure for effective supervision.

He also emphasised that in the last ten years, the Turkish people have witnessed how harmful such bureaucratic resistance can be in new-generation interventions and occupation attempts against Türkiye.

Altun concluded his speech by expressing gratitude that President Erdogan has successfully dealt with all these challenges with his strong leadership, skilful politics, the support of innovative, local, and national bureaucrats, the dynamism of the political movement he leads, and the determined stance of the people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan