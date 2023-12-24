Sunday, December 24, 2023

2035 — At least 70 Palestinians were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of Israeli aggression, while Israel’s leaders acknowledged the “very heavy price” after 15 soldiers were killed in combat over the weekend.

The strike hit the Maghazi refugee camp, east of Deir Al Balah. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qidra said, at least 60 people were killed and the toll was likely to rise. An AP reporter on the scene watched bodies and wounded being carried in, including children.

As Christmas Eve fell, smoke rose over the besieged territory, while in the occupied West Bank Bethlehem was hushed, its holiday celebrations called off. In neighbouring Egypt, tentative efforts continued on a deal for another exchange of prisoners for Palestinians held by Israel.

The mounting death toll among Israeli troops — 154 since the ground offensive began — could erode public support for the war, which was sparked when Hamas-led fighters stormed towns in southern Israel on October 7.

More updates 👇

2101 GMT — Israeli army says it retrieved bodies of 5 hostages killed in Gaza

The Israeli army announced that it retrieved the bodies of five Israeli hostages from a tunnel in Gaza.

The announcement came a day after the Qassam Brigades said that it lost contact with a group responsible for five Israeli hostages and that the hostages might have been killed in Israeli strikes.

“Israeli forces have uncovered a network of tunnels in the Jabalia, northern Gaza, and retrieved the bodies of five Israeli hostages who were killed there,” army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

2015 GMT — Jordanian military drops aid for people in Gaza

Jordanian military dropped humanitarian aid for people trapped inside St. Porphyrius Church in Al Zaytun neighbourhood, northern Gaza.

1950 GMT — Hamas commends Palestinian Christians' decision to limit Christmas celebrations amid Gaza war

Hamas commended the Palestinian Christians’ decision to limit their Christmas celebrations to religious rituals amid the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

"The holidays of our Christian people come this year amid a continuing fascist aggression launched by the occupation (forces) against all components of our Palestinian people targeting all both mosques and churches," Hamas said in a statement.

1735 GMT — At least 50,000 pregnant women in need of help in Gaza – UN

The UN Palestinian refugee agency is struggling to provide care for at least 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza amid relentless Israeli attacks.

"There are an estimated 50,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, with over 180 giving birth every day," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement.

The UN agency said its doctors and midwives "are doing everything possible to provide care for post-natal & high-risk pregnant women at the 7 operational UNRWA health centres."

1622 GMT — Thousands of Moroccans rally against Gaza war, Israel ties

Protesters marched through Morocco's capital in support of Palestinians, calling for an end to Israel's war on Gaza which has killed thousands in the enclave.

The crowd in Rabat of about 10,000 people denounced what protest leaders called a "war of extermination" as well as the normalisation of relations between Morocco and Israel.

They marched along Mohammed V Avenue in the heart of the city, beneath banners declaring "Stop the war of extermination in Gaza, stop normalisation."

1749 GMT — Palestinians recount 'torture' in Israeli army custody

Palestinians held by the Israeli army in Gaza had suffered torture, two freed detainees and a medic said.

The two men were among hundreds detained by Israeli forces during Israel's ongoing ground offensive in the besieged enclave.

About 20 men released from Israeli custody "have bruises and marks of blows on their bodies", Marwan al Hams, hospital director in the southern city of Rafah, said. Hams said the freed Palestinians were admitted to Al Najjar Hospital upon their release.

1644 GMT — 142 employees killed in Gaza since October 7 – UNRWA

The UN Palestinian refugee agency has said that 142 employees had been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7.

"In this somber moment, it's hard to wish those celebrating 'Merry Christmas', with ongoing loss, grief and destruction," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement.

"Our teams are doing the impossible to help people in need. We mourn the loss of more UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza, now 142, the majority with their families," it added.

1616 GMT — Dual-national Israelis fight alongside army in Gaza despite outrage in France, South Africa

The participation of foreign citizens holding Israeli nationality in the war has sparked reactions in recent days in France and South Africa.

"I officially sent a letter to Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti, asking him to use his authority to intervene so that investigations can be opened regarding 4,000 French people present on the front lines in Gaza within the Israeli army," French lawmaker Thomas Portes wrote on Wednesday on X.

"In the event of war crimes, I request their (the French citizens) presentation before French justice, and I will refer the matter to the public prosecutor under Article 40. Regarding the war crimes committed by the Israeli army in Gaza and the (occupied) West Bank alike, it is unacceptable for French citizens to participate in them," he said.

1533 GMT — US missile targeting Yemen's naval forces exploded near Gabon-owned ship: Houthis

A spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi group said that a missile from a US battleship targeting Yemen's naval forces in the Red Sea exploded near a Gabon-owned ship.

The Gabon-owned ship was travelling from Russia, Mohammed Abdul Salam said.

"The Red Sea will be a burning arena if the US and its allies continue their bullying. Countries bordering the Red Sea must realise the reality of the dangers that threaten their national security," he added.

1442 GMT — WHO chief decries 'decimation' of Gaza health system

The head of the World Health Organization said the health system in Gaza was being destroyed and reiterated his call for a ceasefire.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also hailed Gaza's medical workers who continue their work under increasingly dire circumstances. "The decimation of the Gaza health system is a tragedy," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "We persist in calling for CeasefireNow."

"In the face of constant insecurity and inflows of wounded patients, we see doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and more continue striving to save lives," Tedros said.

1432 GMT —Israeli army rounds up more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have rounded up 10 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, taking the tally to 4,695 since October 7, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

One woman was among those arrested during military raids carried out in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus and Jenin, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The figure of detainees does not include those arrested by Israeli forces in Gaza, the statement said.

1432 GMT — Nearly 8,000 Palestinian fighters killed: Israeli army

Israeli army has killed some 8,000 Palestinian fighters in the Gaza war, a military spokesperson said, adding that the figure was drawn from accounts of targeted strikes and battlefield tallies as well as the interrogations of captives.

1342 GMT — Palestinian Islamic Jihad delegation in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials

A delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, a group allied with Hamas, has arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian security officials, a member of the group with knowledge of the talks said.

The talks will centre on "ways to end the Israeli aggression on our people," said the official from the group.

1324 GMT — Israeli troops push into southern Gaza

The Israeli army indicated its forces were close to having operational control in north Gaza, after weeks of intense fighting.