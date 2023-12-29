BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Gold set for best year in three on hopes for Fed rate cuts
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Gold set for best year in three on hopes for Fed rate cuts
Gold bullions are displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore. / Photo: Reuters
December 29, 2023

Gold prices were set on Friday for their best year in three, as expectations grew for US interest rate cuts early next year and the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East lifted safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,069.80 per ounce, as of 0350 GMT. It has risen 14% so far this year, heading for its biggest annual gain since 2020.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,079.10 per ounce.

"Gold prices seem to end the year near current levels, while the main driver next year would be the timing and depth of Fed interest rate cuts," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

Bets for rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve have firmed in the wake of cooler inflation data, with traders now pricing in an 88% chance of monetary policy easing in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

'Gold will accelerate higher'

Recommended

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index edged lower on Friday and was poised for its worst yearly performance in three years, boosting gold's appeal for other currency holders.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes languished near their lowest level since July at 3.8424%.

Going forward, "refinancing risk is a potent threat to financial stability. If that shakes credit markets and forces the Fed to ramp up stimulus in a hurry, gold will accelerate higher," Spivak said.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $23.81 per ounce, but looked set to the end the year largely flat.

Platinum rose 0.2% to $1,002.50 per ounce, while palladium was steady at $1,132.90. Both autocatalytic metals were on track for a yearly decline, with palladium down 37% - its biggest since 2008.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul