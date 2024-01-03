US car maker Tesla has lost its crown for most sales of all-electric vehicles to Chinese firm BYD, which has capitalised on Beijing's strong government support for the burgeoning sector.

The US-based car manufacturer run by billionaire Elon Musk delivered a record 484,507 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a company filing Tuesday -- up more than 11 percent from the previous quarter.

But this impressive increase was not enough to maintain Tesla's title as the world's top maker of battery electric vehicles, as Chinese rival BYD reported sales on Monday of 5 26,409 for the same period.

In addition to delivering fewer vehicles, Tesla also trailed BYD in vehicle production in the fourth quarter.

The figures underscore the challenges Tesla is likely to face this year, from competitors keen to capitalise on the growing demand for EVs.

Tesla's stock slipped after the news was announced, before regaining ground to finish broadly flat.

BYD 'structural advantage'

BYD began life in 1995 as a battery manufacturer and later turned its attention to producing plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles.

The Shenzhen-based company competes against Tesla on price inside China and in Europe.

BYD "has a structural advantage in as much as its expansion is underpinned by very strong support for electric vehicles by the Chinese government," GlobalData Managing Director Neil Saunders told AFP.