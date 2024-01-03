TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to enlarge and develop its defence capabilities
From the designing of the aircraft carrier to the construction of assault ships, the Turkish defence industry executive committee decides to develop the country's military capability with a meeting under the chairmanship of Turkish President Erdogan.
Türkiye to enlarge and develop its defence capabilities
TCG Anadolu is Türkiye's largest and domestically produced warship. / Photo: AA
January 3, 2024

In a meeting under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Defence Industry Executive Committee gathered to evaluate the current status, future goals, and critical projects of the defence industry, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has announced.

During the meeting, decisions were made regarding the design phase of the aircraft carrier within the scope of military ship projects, as well as the construction of MILGEM 9-10-11-12 class frigates, offshore patrol vessels, new type amphibious assault ships, the next-generation mine-hunting ship, and the national assault boat.

Discussions were held and decisions were reached on adding new Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) to the inventory, enhancing their capabilities, and ensuring logistical support.

Future activities of the national combat aircraft KAAN, procurement of HURKUS aircraft, GOKBEY helicopters, as well as the logistical requirements of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft were deliberated upon, and necessary decisions were taken.

RelatedTürkiye boasts wide range of defence systems
Recommended

In addition to platform projects, decisions were made for numerous projects spanning a wide range, including new missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, communication systems, various weapons, ammunition, equipment, air defence systems, satellites, and space systems.

The defence industry of Türkiye has significantly contributed to the national economy and societal well-being, reaching a record level of $5.5 billion in exports, a 27% increase from the previous year.

The average export value surpassed $65 per kilogram. This growth serves as an indicator of increased trust in Turkish defence industry products, with the number of countries receiving exports rising from 176 to over 185.

Emphasising the critical steps to be taken for a fully independent defence industry in "The Century of Türkiye," it was reiterated that activities will continue with determination and commitment, utilising local and national technologies.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan