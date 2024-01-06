TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to begin naval drill in Black Sea, Aegan Sea, Eastern Mediterranean
Conducted by the Naval Forces Command in accordance with the Turkish Armed Forces exercise programme, the Seawolf-1/2024 naval drill is set to assess the operational command and control effectiveness of naval affiliated commands.
The exercise will be conducted in collaboration with the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry through the “Cooperation and Guidance for Maritime Transport” activity. / Photo: AA
January 6, 2024

The Seawolf-1/2024 naval drill, to be conducted by the Turkish Naval Forces Command, is set to take place from January 7 to 16 in the Black Sea, Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, according to a naval officer.

Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command, Rear Admiral Kaan Turkkan said at a news conference attended by admirals that the drill is an exercise conducted by the Naval Forces Command in accordance with the Turkish Armed Forces exercise programme.

The drill aims to evaluate the operational command and control effectiveness of naval affiliated commands, elevate the preparedness levels of participating elements and enhance the judgment, foresight and decision-making abilities of headquarters staff and participating units in a highly challenging environment, said Turkkan.

Testing interoperability procedures among other force commands and public institutions is also a goal.

“With unwavering determination, willpower, and enthusiasm, the Turkish Navy is at the service to the nation, stationed at the forefront of our Blue Homeland, across the borders, and in the world's seas," Turkkan emphasised.

'Cooperation and Guidance for Maritime Transport'

Turkkan said the exercise would involve eight frigates, three corvettes, 16 assault boats, seven submarines, six mine-hunting ships, 47 auxiliary class ships, 13 patrol ships, nine landing ships, 10 aircraft, 17 helicopters, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, five SAT mission teams, five SAS mission teams, amphibious marine infantry units, amphibious assault teams, attack helicopters from the Land Forces Command, general-purpose helicopters, heavy-duty helicopters, attack aircraft from the Air Forces Command, airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, target towing aircraft, two search and rescue ships and six coast guard boats from the Coast Guard Command.

He mentioned that the exercise will be conducted in collaboration with the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry through the “Cooperation and Guidance for Maritime Transport” activity.

He further said that approximately 17,000 personnel, including 110 surface ships, seven submarines, 34 aircraft, 22 helicopters and 22 unmanned aerial vehicles from a public institution are planned to participate.

Turkkan added that on January 10, port visits by 43 participating units covering the coasts of the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean are also planned.

“On this occasion, we remember with gratitude, respect, and thankfulness our Commander-in-Chief, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who bestowed the Republic upon us, as well as all our martyrs and national struggle heroes,” said Turkkan.

