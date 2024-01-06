Türkiye's state-run aid agency TIKA has renovated primary and secondary schools in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi.

The schools' renovated buildings were inaugurated on Friday at a ceremony attended by the country's southeastern Sindh province caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain, Consul General of Türkiye Cemal Sangu, TIKA Karachi Program Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran, and others.

Education Minister Hussain praised the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) for renovating primary and secondary schools belonging to the "Veraval Turk Community" in Karachi, saying they are now "very attractive and interactive."

"Such an environment helps students grow," she said, expressing gratitude to TIKA and the Turkish government for their assistance to Pakistan and its people, according to a TIKA statement.

The Turkish aid agency carried out the renovation work in two schools, whose capacities are now increased to nearly 500 students through the construction of additional floors, reconstruction of old buildings as well as the provision of school furniture.

The aid agency also established a computer laboratory, a modern science laboratory, and a library and installed solar energy on the premises to meet the school’s energy needs.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, while speaking on the occasion, said they have always supported the education sector in Pakistan, adding, “We, as Turkiye, always support and give importance to education as 28 Pak-Turk Maarif Schools are running in Pakistan.”

TIKA's Karachi Coordinator Basaran revealed that the agency has undertaken 30 projects in the education sector.

