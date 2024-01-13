TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye set to have Europe's third-largest natural gas storage capacity
Capacity at Silivri and Tuz Golu underground natural gas storage facilities to increase by approximately 10 billion cubic meters (bcm), granting Türkiye a storage capacity of 14.4 bcm.
Türkiye set to have Europe's third-largest natural gas storage capacity
Türkiye's strategic geographical position makes it a key transit country for natural gas pipelines from various regions, including Russia, the Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa. / Photo: AA
January 13, 2024

Türkiye is on track to have the third-largest natural gas storage capacity in Europe, thanks to the planned expansion of storage facilities.

Europe has approximately 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas storage capacity. Germany ranks first with a capacity of 24 bcm, and Italy ranks second with a capacity of 16 bcm.

Türkiye, with many years of experience in the use of natural gas in electricity generation and heating, aims to come in third with a storage capacity of 14.4 bcm with the expansion works to be completed by 2028.

The country, which has made significant investments in pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, offshore gas, and oil exploration fleets in the field of natural gas supply and processing infrastructure in the last 40 years, has intensified its efforts to increase the capacity of natural gas storage facilities.

At the heart of this expansion are Türkiye's two flagship underground natural gas storage facilities in Silivri and Tuz Golu.

RelatedTürkiye working to become a global hub to set price of natural gas: Erdogan

Reducing dependency on external sources

On December 30, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced the expansion plan for the Silivri gas storage facility.

Recommended

Bayraktar said they are working on a project that will increase the capacity here from 4.6 bcm to 5.6 bcm, with plans to add a capacity of 1 bcm to the facility.

"We want to increase the capacity of the facility within the next 2–3 years," the minister added.

Increasing the capacity of the Tuz Golu facility is also on the agenda. The facility currently has a gas storage capacity of 5.8 billion cubic meters, and the goal is to increase this by 8.8 billion cubic meters by 2028, thus reaching a total capacity of 14.4 billion cubic meters.

Large storage facilities are crucial for ensuring a steady and secure supply of natural gas for domestic and regional needs and contribute to the country's preparedness for emergencies or supply disruptions. It also reduces dependency on external sources.

Türkiye aims to become a significant energy hub in the region. Having substantial gas storage facilities enhances this project and supports Türkiye's ability to store and then re-export gas, or to balance supply and demand across the region.

Last year, Türkiye signed natural gas export deals with some European countries, such as Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova. Each of these agreements outlines specific quantities and durations for gas exports, underscoring Türkiye's growing role in the European energy landscape.

These agreements not only augment Türkiye's role in European energy security but also reflect its strategic geographical position as a bridge between energy-rich regions and Europe.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan