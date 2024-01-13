Türkiye is on track to have the third-largest natural gas storage capacity in Europe, thanks to the planned expansion of storage facilities.

Europe has approximately 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas storage capacity. Germany ranks first with a capacity of 24 bcm, and Italy ranks second with a capacity of 16 bcm.

Türkiye, with many years of experience in the use of natural gas in electricity generation and heating, aims to come in third with a storage capacity of 14.4 bcm with the expansion works to be completed by 2028.

The country, which has made significant investments in pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, offshore gas, and oil exploration fleets in the field of natural gas supply and processing infrastructure in the last 40 years, has intensified its efforts to increase the capacity of natural gas storage facilities.

At the heart of this expansion are Türkiye's two flagship underground natural gas storage facilities in Silivri and Tuz Golu.

Reducing dependency on external sources

On December 30, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced the expansion plan for the Silivri gas storage facility.