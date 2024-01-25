Statues of British colonial figures Captain James Cook and Queen Victoria have been damaged in Melbourne, as annual Australia Day celebrations were again marked by division and protest.

On the eve of the country's national holiday on Thursday, a now-traditional row over Australia's often brutal past re-erupted.

In the southern city of Melbourne, a statue of the British explorer was felled —apparently cut off at the shins — and its plinth sprayed with the words "The colony will fall."

Meanwhile, a nearby likeness of British monarch Queen Victoria was daubed with red paint.

"This sort of vandalism has no place in our community," said Victoria state premier Jacinta Allan.

'Invasion Day'

Australia Day is held every year on January 26.

For most Australians, it is synonymous with a day off work, a barbecue, a trip to the beach and the end of the summer holidays.