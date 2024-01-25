Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Chinese automakers will "demolish" global rivals without trade barriers, underscoring the heat the US electric vehicle market leader faces from the likes of BYD, who are racing to expand worldwide.

Musk's comments on Wednesday come after Warren Buffett-backed BYD — with its cheaper models and a more varied lineup — overtook Tesla as the world's top-selling EV company last quarter, despite the US automaker's deep price cuts through 2023.

Chinese car companies were the "most competitive" and "will have significant success outside of China, depending on what kind of tariffs or trade barriers are established," Musk said on a post-earnings call with analysts on Wednesday.

"If there are no trade barriers established, they will pretty much demolish most other car companies in the world," he said. "They're extremely good."

Cause for concern

Asked about Musk's comments, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular briefing on Thursday that it was unaware of the reports but advocated "maintaining a fair, just and open business environment". Musk has reason to be concerned.

He sparked a price war last year to woo consumers hit with high borrowing costs, in turn squeezing Tesla's margins and worrying investors. On Wednesday, Musk warned Tesla was reaching "the natural limit of cost down" with its existing lineup.

Tesla plans to start producing a cheaper, mass market compact crossover codenamed "Redwood'' mid-2025 to compete with inexpensive rivals, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Musk on Wednesday confirmed that Tesla expects to start production of its next-generation EV at its Texas factory in the second half of 2025.

Infrastructure to grow

But Chinese EV makers, adept at keeping costs in check with a stable supply chain, are moving fast. With rising competition and excess capacity in China, many are now working on rapidly expanding their foreign footprint after years of state subsidies helped boost domestic sales.