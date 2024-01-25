Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leaking a tape in which he criticised Doha's role in the swap negotiations with the Palestinian group.

"All conversations that take place in meetings with the Prime Minister are recorded by his office and his associates present at the meeting," Haim Rubinstein, a spokesperson for the hostages’ families, said in a statement on Thursday.

"The families participating in the meeting had their phones taken at the entrance," Rubinstein said.

The spokesperson termed the leaking of Netanyahu’s comments as a "grave issue that indicates a loss of control."

Leaked comments from Netanyahu’s meeting with relatives of the hostages showed the premier criticising the Gulf country’s role in the prisoner swap talks with Hamas.

Sabotaging the talks

"Qatar, from my point of view, is no different in essence than the United Nations… and the Red Cross, [Qatar] is even more problematic," Netanyahu said in a recording aired by Israeli Channel 12.

"I have no illusions about them. They have leverage [over Hamas]… Because [Qatar] funds them."