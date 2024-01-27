Türkiye's communications director has welcomed Friday's interim ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel.

"The International Court of Justice has made a sound decision as a powerful step in the way of holding Israel accountable for its war crimes," Fahrettin Altun wrote on X.

"The court’s decision is a landmark exception to so many failures and double standards on the part of many Western governments who have been silent and complicit in Israel’s ethnic cleansing efforts," he added.

His remarks came after the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with Genocide Convention obligations. The court also demanded the immediate release of all hostages.

Türkiye welcomed the decision, he said, voicing hope that it will pave the way for accountability for Israel and justice for thousands of innocent Palestinians.

Ankara will support any and every effort to punish those responsible for crimes committed against them, said Altun.

"This is not just a hollow decision but a legally binding one for the signatory countries. We hope that it will deter further Israeli aggression and policy of extermination and dispossession against Palestinians," he said.