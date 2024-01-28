TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence chief visits Iraq's Erbil, meets with officials
After his visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, last week, Ibrahim Kalin holds contacts in Erbil, discussing the developments in the region, bilateral relations and the fight against PKK terrorism.
Kalin met with KDP Chair Masoud Barzani, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed and local administrators, as well as Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) head Hasan Turan and ITC Kirkuk Deputy Ersat Salihi. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
January 28, 2024

Turkish spymaster Ibrahim Kalin has visited Erbil, Iraq.

The visit was his second to the country since being appointed head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) last year.

According to security sources, Kalin on Sunday held contacts in Erbil, the capital of Northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), after his visit last week to the nation’s capital Baghdad.

Kalin met with KDP Chair Masoud Barzani, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed and local administrators, as well as Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) head Hasan Turan and ITC Kirkuk Deputy Ersat Salihi.

During the meetings, developments in the region, bilateral relations, and the fight against PKK terrorism were discussed. Kalin also stressed Türkiye's determination in the fight against terrorism.

Kalin was in the Iraqi capital Baghdad last week, where he also held meetings with officials.

During his visit to Iraq last week, Kalin​​​​​​​ met with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Muhammad Shiya al Sudani, as well as Shia and Sunni groups and Turkmen representatives.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
