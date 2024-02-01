The International Monetary Fund approved a fresh $4.7 billion for Argentina, praising the new administration of President Javier Milei as he enacts "bold" cost-cutting to bring the country's ailing economy back on track.

The new disbursement –– which brings to around $40.6 billion the amount sent to Argentina as part of a $44 billion aid programme –– is intended "to support the new authorities' strong policy efforts to restore macroeconomic stability," the IMF said in a statement.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva praised the Milei government's "bold actions to restore macroeconomic stability and... address long-standing impediments to growth."

Milei, a libertarian and self-described "anarcho-capitalist," took office in December vowing to slash spending and end decades of economic crisis.

Argentina is grappling with severe economic struggles after decades of mismanagement that has driven poverty levels to 40 percent, and pushed inflation to an annual rate of more than 200 percent.

Milei, a 53-year-old outsider, won a resounding election victory on a wave of fury over the crises marked by debt, rampant money printing, inflation and fiscal deficit.

But his cost-cutting measures have also prompted backlash and mass protests, with many citizens fearing he will leave them less well-off.