WORLD
3 MIN READ
King Abdullah urges ceasefire, warns against Israeli assault on Rafah
In a White House Address with Biden, Jordan's king urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, noting that "an Israeli attack" on Rafah "is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe"
King Abdullah urges ceasefire, warns against Israeli assault on Rafah
Jordan's King Abdullah II delivers remarks, as US President Joe Biden stands, following their meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2024 / Photo: Reuters
February 12, 2024

In a joint appearance at the White House with US President Joe Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah II said the world "cannot afford an Israeli attack" on Rafah.

"It is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe. We cannot stand by and let this continue," the king said on Monday.

King Abdullah called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. “We need a lasting cease-fire now," he added. "This war must end.”

The remarks come as tensions escalate in the region, particularly in light of mounting fears of a potential all-out assault on Rafah. King Abdullah also emphasised the critical importance of ensuring unrestricted access to humanitarian aid in Gaza, condemning any limitations on aid delivery that exacerbate already inhumane conditions for the Palestinian population.

Sustained support for UNRWA

Recommended

Stressing the necessity of sustained support for UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees), the king highlighted its vital role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees.

King Abdullah drew attention to the situation in the West Bank, and underscored the significance of safeguarding the sanctity of holy sites in Jerusalem. He asserted that any attempts to separate the West Bank from Gaza must be unequivocally rejected, emphasising the need for a unified Palestinian territory.

The White House said Biden and Abdullah discussed ways to find long-term solutions to the conflict in Gaza, which is increasingly spreading throughout the Middle East.

Three US troops were killed in a drone attack on a base in Jordan in January. It was followed by American airstrikes against Iranian-allied groups in Iraq and Syria.

Biden was meant to travel to Jordan for talks with King Abdullah when he visited Israel less than two weeks after the October 7 surprise blitz by Hamas, but the meeting was canceled after an Israeli strike at a Gaza hospital caused anger across the Arab world.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions