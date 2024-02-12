In a joint appearance at the White House with US President Joe Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah II said the world "cannot afford an Israeli attack" on Rafah.

"It is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe. We cannot stand by and let this continue," the king said on Monday.

King Abdullah called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. “We need a lasting cease-fire now," he added. "This war must end.”

The remarks come as tensions escalate in the region, particularly in light of mounting fears of a potential all-out assault on Rafah. King Abdullah also emphasised the critical importance of ensuring unrestricted access to humanitarian aid in Gaza, condemning any limitations on aid delivery that exacerbate already inhumane conditions for the Palestinian population.

Sustained support for UNRWA