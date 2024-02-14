Wednesday, February 14, 2024

1841 GMT — The UN secretary-general's spokesperson has called for a halt to increased violence in Lebanon between Israeli forces and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, amid fears of a wider conflict.

"The recent escalation is dangerous indeed and should stop," Stephane Dujarric said, noting that peacekeepers from the UN mission in Lebanon had noticed "a concerning shift in the exchanges of fire between the Israeli armed forces and armed groups in Lebanon."

The attacks, he said, included the "targeting of areas far from the Blue Line," the frontier demarcated by the UN in 2000 after Israeli troops withdrew from southern Lebanon.

1854 GMT — Israel claims Al Jazeera journalist wounded in air strike is a Hamas commander

The Israeli military is accusing a severely wounded journalist for the Qatar-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera of being a Hamas commander, without providing evidence.

Al Jazeera said on Tuesday that two of its journalists, cameraman Ahmad Matar and reporter Ismail Abu Omar, were wounded in an Israeli strike and that Abu Omar had his right foot amputated as a result.

The Israeli military claimed that Abu Omar is a deputy company commander in Hamas’ eastern battalion in the southern city of Khan Younis.

1819 GMT — Netanyahu vows 'powerful' Rafah offensive after civilians leave

Netanyahu has vowed Israeli forces would carry out a "powerful" offensive in Rafah after civilians in the overcrowded south Gaza city are allowed to leave.

"We will fight until complete victory and this includes a powerful action also in Rafah after we allow the civilian population to leave the battle zones," Netanyahu said in a statement issued in Hebrew on his official Telegram account.

1816 GMT — US condemns Israel's demolition of community leader's home in occupied East Jerusalem

The US State Department has said Washington condemns the Israeli demolition of community leader Fakhri Abu Diab's home in occupied East Jerusalem, adding that such actions damage Israel's standing in the world.

"These acts obstruct efforts to advance a durable and lasting peace and security that would benefit not just Palestinians but Israelis," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

1742 GMT — US expects Israel to allow flour shipment into Gaza: White House

The United States expects Israel to meet its commitment to allow a shipment of flour to be moved into Gaza, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

Sullivan was responding to a question about an Axios report on Tuesday that said the Israeli government was blocking a flour shipment to Gaza.

1710 GMT — Netanyahu blocks negotiators' return to Egypt for Gaza talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prevented his country's delegation from returning to Egypt to attend a four-day meeting for a proposed hostage swap deal with Hamas, according to local media.

"Netanyahu did not allow the negotiating team to return to Egypt on Thursday to continue talks on a hostage deal," Israeli Channel 12 reported.

"Netanyahu believes that Hamas must accept the terms set by Israel for making progress," the broadcaster said.

1616 GMT — France's Macron tells Netanyahu Gaza offensive must 'cease'

French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the Gaza death toll was "intolerable" and Israel's offensive there "must cease", the Elysee said.

In a telephone call, Macron expressed France's "firm opposition" to an Israeli offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and stressed that a ceasefire agreement should be reached "without further delay", his office said.

He also said it was imperative to open "all the crossing points" into Gaza in order to deliver aid to the Palestinian territory, his office added.

1615 GMT — Israel destroys Doctors Worldwide clinic in Gaza

A clinic of the Doctors Worldwide in Gaza was destroyed in the attacks of the Israeli army, the association has said in a statement on X.

Since 2015, Doctors Worldwide has been providing health services to the region in the city centre of Gaza, it added, noting that the clinic was destroyed as a result of the Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

The clinic was evacuated after the start of the Israeli attacks, while the team continues to serve in the south of Gaza at Kuwait Hospital, the statement also said.

1535 GMT — Top Palestinian diplomat pushes to prevent 'imminent' Israeli attack on Gaza's Rafah

The Palestinian foreign minister has said that efforts were underway to prevent an “imminent” Israeli attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and at the same time accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to extend the war for his political benefit.

Riyad al Malki urged the international community to "stand firm" and "act responsibly" to end the war. He also said there's “collective responsibility” to prevent the war from either dragging on or expanding to the occupied West Bank or neighbouring states like Lebanon.

"We are looking at ways how to prevent that attack on Rafah," Al Malki said after talks with his Greek Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos. “Netanyahu is ... determined that he wants to continue the war for his personal career."

1530 GMT — Russia 'alarmed' by Israeli plans to expand military operation to Rafah

Russia is "extremely alarmed by Israeli statements about the planned expansion of its military operation to the city of Rafah, southern Gaza, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

The implementation of this "dangerous scenario" will lead to "a catastrophic scale of the humanitarian disaster," Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow.

"It is necessary to do everything possible to prevent such a development of events and our common task is to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible and ensure conditions for establishing sustainable channels of humanitarian assistance to the population of the enclave," she stressed.

1504 GMT — Ceasefire in Gaza 'is our priority' to deliver aid: Erdogan

It is Ankara's priority to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza without any obstacles, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

In a joint news conference after talks with President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Cairo, Erdogan said the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza topped the agenda of their talks, adding that Türkiye will continue to cooperate and stand in solidarity with its "Egyptian brothers to stop the bloodshed in Gaza".

Forced depopulation of Gaza is "unacceptable", he added.

1416 GMT — Israel’s Netanyahu seeks to prosecute journalists publishing cabinet leaks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to prosecute journalists who publish details from security cabinet meetings without approval by the military censor.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu's office wants to make it illegal to publish any leaked information unless it is approved first by the military censor.

"A journalist will not be granted immunity unless he obtains approval from the censor for publishing," the broadcaster said.

1414 GMT — WHO chief concerned over Israel's orders to evacuate Nasser Hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has expressed deep concern over Israel's orders to evacuate the Nasser Hospital, the main hospital in Khan Younis city in Gaza, which has been used as a shelter by Palestinians and is currently under Israeli siege.

"Civilians killed, orders to evacuate people seeking shelter, the northern wall demolished: I am alarmed by what is reportedly happening at Nasser Medical Complex in #Gaza after being under siege for around a week," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on X.

Attacks have reportedly destroyed storage facilities for medical equipment and supplies, he said, adding, "access to the hospital remains obstructed — there is no safe corridor for those in need."

1345 GMT — Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon have killed four civilians including two children and wounded nine other people, a Lebanese security source said after Israel announced it "began a series of strikes in Lebanon".

"A woman was killed along with her child and her stepchild in a strike that targeted Sawwaneh," while a fourth civilian was killed in a strike on a building in Adshit, the security source told AFP, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

1320 GMT — US says its forces launch strike on missile in Houthi-controlled part of Yemen

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said its forces launched a strike on a cruise missile that was about to be fired at ships in the Red Sea from an area of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-linked Houthi group.

1213 GMT — Palestinian official 'optimistic' about ICJ's ruling on Israeli occupation

A Palestinian official has sounded optimistic about International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s advisory opinion in favour of Palestine regarding the nature of the Israeli occupation.

"The ICJ actions are consistent with international law," Omar Awadallah, a senior official in the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, said.

"An ICJ verdict will give us new powers to hold states responsible for Israel's actions," he added.

1158 GMT — Israel 'begins series' of air strikes in Lebanon: military

The Israeli military has said its fighter jets "began a series of strikes in Lebanon", raising fears of a war between the two countries after months of cross-border fire.

The military gave no further details of the air strikes, while Lebanese media reported three villages were hit.

The strikes came hours after fire from Lebanon wounded multiple people in northern Israel, according to medics.

1128 GMT — Israeli army forces displaced Palestinians to leave Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis

The Israeli army has forced thousands of Palestinians who were seeking refuge in the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, to leave.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu reporter that the Israeli army ordered the displaced people to leave the hospital under the Israeli soldiers' fire.

The army ordered the displaced people to leave the hospital in one queue and head toward the eastern areas of Khan Younis.

1126 GMT — Rocket attack on Israeli town near border with Lebanon causes casualties

The Israeli military says a rocket attack has wounded eight people in the northern town of Safed, not far from the border with Lebanon.

Israeli media reported that a woman was killed in the attack, but the military did not immediately confirm the reports.

The town, around 12 kilometres (7 miles) from the border is farther south than most of the daily border skirmishes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.