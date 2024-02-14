TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Egypt sign joint declaration on cooperation
Joint declaration on restructuring of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings between the two countries was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Egypt's capital Cairo.
Türkiye, Egypt sign joint declaration on cooperation
The presidents of the two countries will co-chair future High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings.  / Photo: AA
February 14, 2024

Türkiye and Egypt have signed a joint declaration, pledging to cooperate in a wide range of areas, including politics, security, trade, and culture.

The joint declaration on the restructuring of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings between the two countries was signed on Wednesday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

The declaration, which highlights the deep-rooted, common historical, and cultural ties between Türkiye and Egypt, stressed the commitment of Ankara and Cairo to strengthen their strong relations in all fields to serve the common interests of both countries and peoples, and to enhance solidarity and cooperation to promote peace, stability, and prosperity both in their regions and beyond.

The presidents of the two countries will co-chair future High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings. The Council will convene in Türkiye and Egypt every two years by turns. Coordination of the work and preparation of the agenda for each meeting will be undertaken by the foreign ministers of both countries.

To prepare for the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Joint Planning Group meetings will be held with the co-chairmanship of the foreign ministers of both countries, bringing together senior officials from other relevant ministries and institutions.

Recommended

As part of the agreement between both countries, cooperation will be carried out in various fields, including “political and diplomatic, economy, trade, banking and financial services, investments, transportation, aviation, maritime, tourism, health and labor, security, military and defence industry, combating all kinds of organised crime and terrorism, culture, education, science and technology, energy, mining, agriculture, environment, forestry, housing and urban transformation, climate change, communication and information, and consular affairs,” according to the declaration.

To enhance cooperation in these fields, the foreign ministers of both countries, along with other relevant ministers, are tasked with the completion of necessary internal procedures to take all necessary measures to prepare the required Memoranda of Understanding and agreements, and to ensure their approval and implementation.

RelatedIsraeli efforts to drive people out of Gaza null, void: President Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan