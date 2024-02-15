The head of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) has called the YPG/PKK terror group a major “headache” for Erbil and Baghdad.

Nechirvan Barzani told the Saudi Al Arabiya news channel on Thursday that they categorically rejected the PKK's use of KRG region against Türkiye.

The PKK poses a threat to neighbouring countries and is a "big headache" for Erbil and Baghdad, he added.

Barzani's remarks came after Türkiye’s national defence minister visited the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq last week.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG/PYD is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

