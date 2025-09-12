The suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting, Tyler Robinson, is a 22-year-old Utah native who authorities say had allegedly criticised the conservative influencer in a recent conversation and was living with his family at the time of the shooting.

Robinson was arrested late on Thursday after a family friend called authorities, US officials said on Friday.

Investigators have not publicly identified a motive.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters that a family member interviewed by law enforcement said Robinson had recently mentioned Kirk's appearance at Utah Valley University, where he was shot on Tuesday.

"They talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints he had," Cox said.

Robinson had also become more political in recent years, the family member told investigators, and authorities said he had engraved what appeared to be anti-fascist messages on bullet casings they found with the suspected murder weapon.

Robinson, who was arrested for aggravated murder and other charges, has no criminal history, according to state records reviewed by Reuters.

He was a registered voter but was not affiliated with a political party, according to voter records.

Related TRT Global - Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump

Robinson graduated from Pine View High School in St. George, Utah, in 2021. A video online of the commencement ceremony shows him carrying his diploma on stage as attendees cheer.

He briefly attended Utah State University in Logan for one semester that fall, the school confirmed to Reuters. It was not immediately clear why he left the college.

In a video posted by his mother on Facebook, Robinson can be seen reading aloud from a letter offering him a four-year scholarship from Utah State University, as she cheered.



Another post stated that Robinson had earned a score of 34 on the ACT college entrance exam, which would place him in the top 1 percent of test takers, according to the Princeton Review test preparation company.