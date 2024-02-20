TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye: Key partner for Western Balkans, says Bosnian FM
Elmedin Konakovic says that Ankara's relations with Western Balkan countries can assist in stabilising the region and its interactions with stakeholders in Bosnia and Herzegovina could contribute to the country's integration into NATO.
Türkiye: Key partner for Western Balkans, says Bosnian FM
According to Konakovic, Türkiye's good relations with Serbia could also be of benefit to the Balkans region as Ankara plays a major role in relations between Sarajevo and Belgrade. / Photo: AA Archive
February 20, 2024

Türkiye is an important partner for the entire Western Balkans and especially for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bosnia and Herzegovina's foreign minister has said.

Speaking to AA on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference, Elmedin Konakovic expressed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish officials have been 'true friends' of his country."

He also expressed hope that Ankara's relations with stakeholders in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country comprising two entities—the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska—could aid in its integration into NATO.

Türkiye's role between Sarajevo and Belgrade

Recommended

According to Konakovic, Türkiye's good relations with Serbia could also be of benefit to the Balkans region as Ankara plays a major role in relations between Sarajevo and Belgrade.

"I think that Türkiye's relations with the countries in the Western Balkans will be beneficial and can help stabilise all events in the region," he said.

Pointing to the long history of good relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said: "We see Türkiye not only as a partner but also as our friend."

RelatedTürkiye will not allow conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina: Cavusoglu
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan