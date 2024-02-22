TÜRKİYE
PACE decision against Azerbaijan should be revised: Ankara
Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus meets speaker of Azerbaijan's National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova on sidelines of 14th session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku.
February 22, 2024

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has reiterated Ankara's criticisms over the refusal of authorisation documents for Azerbaijan's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

According to a statement by the Turkish parliament, Numan Kurtulmus told his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova that it's in Europe's interest for Azerbaijan to be present in PACE as the two met on the sidelines of an Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting in Baku on Thursday.

"Emphasising that the decision was not correct and should be revised as soon as possible, Kurtulmus said that PACE members made this decision under the influence of certain lobbies," the statement added.

Last month, PACE refused to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation in a vote, claiming that the country "did not fulfil major commitments" and showed a "lack of cooperation."

In response, Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE announced that it had ceased engagement with the assembly until further notice and expressed that it made this decision "in the face of current unbearable atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia."

'One nation, two states'

On the sidelines of the APA meeting in the Azerbaijani capital, Kurtulmus and Gafarova discussed bilateral diplomatic and inter-parliamentary relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Touching on bilateral relations between Ankara and Baku, Kurtulmus stressed that the "momentum gained between the presidents of the two countries is for the benefit of the nations and that good steps have been taken by considering mutual goals in development."

He emphasised that the two countries continue to "implement the understanding of 'one nation, two states' in practice and that they would take the cooperation and brotherhood further."

Wishing Gafarova success in Baku's term presidency of the APA, Kurtulmus underlined the importance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's reelection earlier this month.

He also noted that Turkish lawmakers were present as observers during the election and added that this would further enhance bilateral ties, according to the statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
