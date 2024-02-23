G20 nations broadly back a two-state solution to the war in the Middle East, host Brazil said after a meeting of top diplomats, adding to pressure on Israel to accept and recognise an independent Palestinian state.

The support for a two-state solution from the Group of 20 leading economies came on Thursday, a day after Israel's parliament overwhelmingly voted to oppose any "unilateral" recognition of a Palestinian state, in a move Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said sent a "powerful message to the international community."

Israel's onslaught in besieged Gaza was a central focus of the two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro, along with Russia's conflict with Ukraine and the ineffectiveness of the United Nations and other global institutions in the face of mounting conflicts and polarisation.

There was "virtual unanimity for the two-state solution as the only possible solution" in the Middle East, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told journalists.

"The only reason [Vieira] didn't simply say 'unanimity' is that not every speaker addressed the issue," a Brazilian Foreign Ministry source told the AFP news agency.

"Every [minister] that addressed the issue voiced support" for a two-state solution, "and it was a lot" of ministers, he said.

'Everybody favours two-state solution'

The meeting brought together top diplomats, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell had urged Vieira to use his closing statement on the meeting "to explain to the world that at the G20, everybody was in favour" of a two-state solution, with an independent Palestine co-existing with Israel.