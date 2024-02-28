Türkiye is ready to again host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish president has said.

In a video message sent to the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit on Wednesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he maintains his view that diplomacy and dialogue should be given a chance for a “fair and lasting resolution” of the Ukraine war.

“Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, security and territorial integrity is well known to all. We are also making every effort to protect the rights and interests of our Crimean Tatar compatriots,” he added.

Erdogan said sufficient progress has not been made towards establishing peace, and bringing both parties together is crucial for the success of peace initiatives.

“I’m of the opinion that joint efforts should be initiated, at least on determining general parameters of peace,” he said.

Black Sea Grain initiative

The president said Türkiye “in principle” supports Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's 10-step peace formula, and is ready to contribute to "swift recovery and reconstruction" of the war-torn country.

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye has taken on a leadership role in the efforts related to the food security aspect.

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative, established and which played a critical role through our efforts, also maintains its place on our agenda,” he added.