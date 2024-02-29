President Joe Biden may have clinched victory in Michigan's Democratic primary, but it's the "uncommitted" votes that stole the spotlight, delivering a powerful message to the White House over its Gaza war policy.

Amidst the electoral fray, this grassroots movement made waves, securing two delegates to the Democratic National Convention, and amplified voices of disagreement against Biden's handling of Israel's onslaught in besieged Gaza.

In Michigan's primary election, a groundswell of grassroots activism known as the "Listen to Michigan" movement emerged as a formidable force, catalysing a profound shift in the state's political dynamics and signalling a broader discontent within the Democratic Party's ranks.

At the heart of this movement lies a resolute call for a change in Biden administration's stance on Israel's bloody war on Gaza which is now in its 145th day and which has killed nearly 30,000 people, mostly children and women. Over 70,000 Palestinians are wounded.

Nasir Daraghmeh, a biochemist hailing from Michigan, told TRT World that Democratic voters are disenchanted with the status quo on Gaza.

"It's time for President Biden to heed the resounding call from the 'uncommitted' vote for a ceasefire in Gaza."

Despite Biden's decisive victory in the primary, the remarkable surge of "uncommitted" votes has surpassed initial expectations, garnering over 100,000 ballots.

In the heart of Arab American and Muslim communities, the only discussion this week was over the "uncommitted" vote, with counties like Ann Arbor's Washtenaw boasting a staggering 17 percent of voters choosing "uncommitted" in the primary, as per county clerk's website data.

Biden lost no time to thank Michigan over his victory.

"I want to thank every Michigander who made their voice heard today. Exercising the right to vote and participating in our democracy is what makes America great," the US president said in a statement after the Michigan victory while warning that there is "much left to do" to defeat Trump in November.

"You’ve heard me say many times it's never a good bet to bet against the United States of America. It's never a good bet to bet against Michiganders either. This fight for our freedoms, for working families, and for Democracy is going to take all of us coming together. I know that we will."

Not many are convinced.

Mohamed Abou Ali, a small businessman from Dearborn, echoed the sentiments of his constituency, saying, "Michigan's anger is not just a whisper but a thunderous roar demanding change. President Biden must act swiftly for a ceasefire in Gaza, or risk further alienating our state from his administration's policies."

'Listen to us, Mr President'

As Michigan grapples with the aftermath of the primary election, the Biden campaign faces mounting pressure to engage with the burgeoning movement and address the underlying concerns voiced by voters.