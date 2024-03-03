Pakistan's parliament on Sunday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s 24th prime minister for a second term, three weeks after the February 8 national vote.

Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and president of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) grabbed 201 votes in the lower house or the National Assembly, 32 higher than the number required for a simple majority.