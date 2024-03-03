Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked a top war cabinet minister arriving in Washington for talks with United States officials, according to an Israeli official, signalling widening cracks within the country’s leadership nearly five months into its war on Gaza.

The trip by Benny Gantz, a political rival who joined Netanyahu’s wartime cabinet following Hamas’ October 7 attack, comes as friction between the US and Netanyahu is rising over how to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and what the postwar plan for the enclave should look like.

An official from Netanyahu’s Likud party said Gantz’s trip was planned without authorisation from the Israeli leader. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Netanyahu had a “tough talk” with Gantz and told him the country has “just one prime minister.”

Gantz is scheduled to meet on Monday with US Vice President Kamala Harris and national security adviser Jake Sullivan and on Tuesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to his National Unity Party.

A second Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity said Gantz's visit is intended to strengthen ties with the US, bolster support for Tel Aviv's war on Gaza and push for the release of Israeli hostages.

In Egypt, talks were underway to broker a ceasefire before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins next week.

Israel did not send a delegation because it is waiting for answers from Hamas on two questions, according to a third Israeli government official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Israeli media reported that the government is waiting to learn which hostages are alive and how many Palestinian prisoners Hamas seeks in exchange for each.

All three Israeli officials spoke anonymously because they weren’t authorised to discuss the disputes with the media.

The US began airdrops of aid into Gaza on Saturday, after dozens of Palestinians rushing to grab food from an Israel-organised convoy were killed last week. The airdrops circumvented an aid delivery system hobbled by Israeli restrictions, logistical issues and fighting in Gaza. Aid officials say airdrops are far less effective than deliveries by truck.