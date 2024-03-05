WORLD
4 MIN READ
Starving children in Gaza get food poisoning due to forage eating
The number of children dying of hunger in the north of Gaza and Gaza City, where humanitarian aid could not be delivered due to the Israeli blockade, increased to 15, and 700,000 Palestinians are facing the threat of severe hunger.
Starving children in Gaza get food poisoning due to forage eating
Palestinian child Yazan al Kafarneh died from severe hunger amid famine due to Israel’s ongoing crippling siege on Gaza. / Photo: AA
March 5, 2024

Starving children in the besieged Gaza have been poisoned by forage they have to eat due to food shortages caused by continuous Israeli bombing.

Israel, which has been attacking Gaza by air, land and sea for about five months, does not allow water, food, medicine, fuel and electricity to be delivered to the blockaded territory.

Approximately 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza struggle to survive under dire humanitarian conditions that lead to a great tragedy.

Israel also maintains a suffocating siege on northern Gaza and Gaza City. Food and potable water have run out in areas where humanitarian aid cannot be delivered due to the siege.

Iman Abu Jalhoum, one of the intensive care unit doctors at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, said they are worried that more children will die due to food poisoning and malnutrition.

Israel's policy of starvation

Speaking to Anadolu, the doctor stated they are having a very difficult time treating the increasing cases of malnutrition in the north of Gaza, and that some children are suffering from food poisoning.

He said two children, who had to eat animal feed consisting of barley, corn and straw due to hunger on Sunday, were treated in the hospital for food poisoning.

Recommended

“The occupation administration is systematically implementing a policy of starvation. The health of children, mothers and the elderly who cannot be fed and cannot receive the necessary vitamins, is depreciating.”

Pointing out that women giving birth suffer from nutritional and vitamin deficiencies, which put the health of both mothers and babies at risk, Abu Jalhoum asked: “How long will this hunger and siege continue? How long will the Palestinian people and their children be oppressed?”

RelatedEmaciated children seen at Gaza hospitals as hunger crisis deepens

Number of children dying of hunger rising

At least seven children have died of hunger at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

In a recent statement, the Gaza media office said the number of children dying of hunger in the north of Gaza and Gaza City, where humanitarian aid could not be delivered due to Israeli obstacles, increased to 15 and that 700,000 Palestinians were facing the threat of severe hunger.

Pointing out that the level of hunger in Gaza has increased greatly and 2.4 million people are suffering from serious food shortages, the statement said: “Some countries have worked on providing aid from the air with a few planes.

However, as everyone knows, this is not the best way to deliver aid to the people of Gaza," adding that food aid delivered through air is "useless."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington