Starving children in the besieged Gaza have been poisoned by forage they have to eat due to food shortages caused by continuous Israeli bombing.

Israel, which has been attacking Gaza by air, land and sea for about five months, does not allow water, food, medicine, fuel and electricity to be delivered to the blockaded territory.

Approximately 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza struggle to survive under dire humanitarian conditions that lead to a great tragedy.

Israel also maintains a suffocating siege on northern Gaza and Gaza City. Food and potable water have run out in areas where humanitarian aid cannot be delivered due to the siege.

Iman Abu Jalhoum, one of the intensive care unit doctors at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, said they are worried that more children will die due to food poisoning and malnutrition.

Israel's policy of starvation

Speaking to Anadolu, the doctor stated they are having a very difficult time treating the increasing cases of malnutrition in the north of Gaza, and that some children are suffering from food poisoning.

He said two children, who had to eat animal feed consisting of barley, corn and straw due to hunger on Sunday, were treated in the hospital for food poisoning.