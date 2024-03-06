Türkiye has slammed Israeli approval of 3,500 housing units in the occupied West Bank, denouncing the move as "further expansion of the occupation of the Palestinian territories.”

“The plan approved today (March 6) by the Israeli authorities for the construction of 3,500 housing units in the West Bank is a further expansion of the occupation of the Palestinian territories,” Oncu Keceli, Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, said on Wednesday in a statement.

"This action must be stopped immediately," Keceli emphasised, pointing out the need for defining Israel’s “crimes in the most accurate terminology” in order to prevent it from further violating international law.