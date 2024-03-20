Türkiye's EU accession process is too important to be left to the limited "political agendas of some countries," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"I reiterated that Türkiye's EU membership process is too important to be left to the narrow political agendas of some countries," said Fidan on Wednesday in a joint news conference with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares​​​​​​​.

His remarks came after a meeting held by the two ministers in Ankara.

Fidan said Spain from the beginning has been among the countries that sincerely support Türkiye’s EU membership process, emphasising that EU membership remains a strategic objective for Ankara.

Security cooperation in Mediterranean

The Turkish foreign minister further stated that Türkiye and Spain are two important countries in the Mediterranean Basin, which is faced with challenges such as conflicts, terrorism, climate crisis, and irregular migration, and their surroundings.

”Türkiye and Spain, located at the eastern and western ends of the Mediterranean, feel these crises closely. As two countries that have been combating terrorism for years, we attach special importance to enhancing our security cooperation,” he added.

Fidan also said that 8th Türkiye-Spain Inter-Governmental Summit will be held in June.

Updating of the customs union with EU, visa issues

Türkiye hoped the advancement of relations between Ankara and the EU institutions with a more “positive agenda, independent of the results of the European Parliament elections,” Fidan added.

"The EU, as a higher entity separate from European countries, has a distinct legal personality. While we develop direct relationships with European countries, we have a different institutional relationship with the EU,” he said.

Pointing out that this situation could often work against Türkiye, Fidan highlighted that with the re-election of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2023, Ankara’s perspective on EU membership had not changed, reiterating that its strategic intentions and vision remained the same.

Telling that there is a process for EU accession, Fidan underlined the necessity of political will being demonstrated beforehand.

"Later on, we witnessed that this political will eroded and gradually disappeared, and a completely different political mindset and climate prevailed within the EU regarding Türkiye,” he said.

Fidan stated that among the areas that need to be progressed for the benefit of both sides in relations with the EU are the updating of the customs union, visa issues, various trade privileges, and tackling migration.

Spain's unwavering support for Türkiye's EU process

Albares also underscored the robust and multifaceted relationship between Spain and Türkiye, highlighting their political, economic, and cultural ties.

He acknowledged Türkiye’s membership in NATO and its candidacy for the European Union, expressing Spain's unwavering support for Türkiye’s European aspirations.

“We consistently support the dialogue between Türkiye and the European Union and we want the candidacy to be approved,” the minister said, highlighting Türkiye’s importance as a partner.

Albares told reporters that he believes all EU countries should actively support Türkiye’s EU membership bid.

While there are established “roadmaps” for progress, “further efforts” are needed, especially concerning the existing “Customs Union” between Türkiye and the EU.

Principled stance on Gaza

Concerning Gaza, which is currently under Israeli siege, the Turkish minister said, "Spain is one of the countries within the EU, that has taken a principled stance on Gaza from the very beginning and stands by the Palestinian people. Spain's commendable stance also demonstrate that the Palestinian issue is universal cause, transcending religious and ethnic identities."

Fidan underlined that they had the opportunity to thoroughly evaluate the regional and international security implications of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza with his Spanish counterpart, stressing the need for an "immediate ceasefire."

He said that humanitarian aid must be delivered immediately and uninterrupted, reiterating their belief that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved on the basis of a two-state solution.

Fidan highlighted that global public opinion has been urging Israel to end the war in Gaza, yet the Israeli government continues to kill innocent Palestinians and condemn more than two million people to hunger.

”We are certain of one thing: the members of the Israeli government will be held accountable for the crimes they have committed in front of justice sooner or later,” he said.