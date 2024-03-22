Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye will continue its efforts to become fully independent in the defence industry.

“We will not stop or turn back from our path until we achieve the goal of a fully independent Türkiye in the defence industry,” Erdogan said on Friday during an election rally in Türkiye’s Cankiri province.

Erdogan also said that KAAN, Türkiye’s homegrown fighter aircraft, will be delivered in 2028, adding that KAAN will protect “our skies” from this date onwards.

He further said that Türkiye has begun preparations to build “an even larger aircraft carrier following the TCG Anadolu” which entered service in navy in April last year.

'No safe haven for terror groups'