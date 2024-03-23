Saturday, March 23, 2024

1924 GMT — Deep differences exist between Hamas and Israel in negotiations for a Gaza truce deal, an official from the Palestinian resistance group with knowledge of the talks told AFP news agency.

"There is a deep divergence in positions in the negotiations between Hamas and the occupation (Israel) because the enemy understood the flexibility shown by the movement as weakness," said the official.

1905 GMT — Hamas armed wing says Israeli captive dies due to 'lack of medicine and food'

The armed wing of Hamas said in a statement that a 34-year-old Israeli captive had died due to "lack of medicine and food".

1847 GMT — Egyptian, Emirati presidents discuss situation in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and the regional situation, especially in Gaza, the Egyptian Presidency said.

This came during an unannounced visit by the Emirati leader, according to official sources from both countries.

“President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Cairo today on a visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt,” said the Emirati news agency WAM.

1706 GMT — Gaza aid queue death toll rises to 19 — ministry

The death toll in the aid queue at an aid distribution point in northern Gaza rose to 19, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

1642 GMT — Israel military signals extended operation at Gaza hospital

A top Israeli commander has said they are determined to continue their military operation at Gaza's largest hospital, al-Shifa, until the last Hamas fighter is "in their hands".

Israeli forces launched another operation in and around al-Shifa hospital on Monday, followed by days of heavy fighting.

"We are continuing with this operation," Southern Command chief Major General Yaron Finkelman said in comments released on Saturday.

"We will finish this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands - alive or dead," he added, following a Friday visit to al-Shifa.

1520 GMT — Israel kills nine waiting for aid at Gaza aid distribution point

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said Israeli fire on Saturday killed nine people and wounded dozens more as they were waiting at an aid distribution point in the territory's north.

"At least nine martyrs and dozens injured by Israeli occupation army tank fire and shells. They were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout" on the outskirts of Gaza City, a health ministry statement said.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa had earlier reported that the death toll was at least seven, with several others injured.

Israel's military said it was looking into the report.

Half of Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing "catastrophic" hunger, with famine projected to hit the north of the territory by May unless there is urgent intervention, a United Nations-backed food assessment warned Monday.

1506 GMT — US Congress passes temporary budget, approves new military aid to Israel, halts funding to UNRWA

The US Congress passed a temporary budget proposal that approves new military aid to Israel and halts funding to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) until March 2025.

The temporary budget expected to be signed by US President Joe Biden today doesn't allocate any funds to UNRWA for a year amidst famine concerns in Gaza.

The temporary budget, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, maintains the increase in military aid to Israel, preventing a government shutdown.

The temporary budget allocates $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel from the $886 billion budget for the US Department of Defense.

The legislation was approved by a vote of 74 to 24 and will now be sent to the president to be signed into law.

1425 GMT — Israel blocks aid delivery to northern Gaza for 2nd time this week: UN agency

Israel blocked aid from entering northern Gaza for the second time this week, said Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

“Today, the Israeli Authorities denied another UNRWA convoy with much-needed food supplies from going to the north where people are on the verge of famine,” Lazzarini said on X.

“The last time UNRWA was able to send food aid to the north was nearly two months ago,” he added.

“I’ve said it many times: this is a man-made hunger and looming famine which can still be averted,” the official said.

He stressed that “the Israeli authorities must allow delivering food aid at scale to the north including via UNRWA, the largest humanitarian organisation in Gaza.”

“Meanwhile, children will continue to die of malnutrition and dehydration under our watch,” Lazzarini said, stressing that “the unbearable cannot become the new normal.”

1425 GMT –– UN chief: Clear consensus any assault on Gaza's Rafah will cause humanitarian disaster

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there was a clear international consensus that any ground assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah would cause a humanitarian catastrophe.

He spoke during a press conference at Egypt's al-Arish Airport near the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, after Israel reiterated a threat to launch a major military operation in Rafah, packed with displaced people after five months of war.

1354 GMT — UN chief calls for providing Gaza with humanitarian aid

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

“Here, from this crossing, we see the heartbreak and heartlessness of it all. A long line of blocked relief trucks on one side of the gates, the long shadow of starvation on the other,” Guterres told a news conference held on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing adjacent to Gaza.

“That is more than tragic. It is a moral outrage,” he added.

He stressed: "It's time for an ironclad commitment by Israel for total, unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.”

"It's time to truly flood Gaza with life-saving aid. The choice is clear: either surge or starvation," he said.

The UN chief arrived earlier in the Egyptian city of El Arish adjacent to Gaza, where he visited Palestinian patients in the city's hospital.

US asks Israel to probe video showing Israeli drone killing 4 Palestinian civilians

The US said that the leaked video showing an Israeli drone targeting four unarmed Palestinians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, called on Israel to investigate “credible allegations of law of war violations.”

When asked about the video, a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu news agency that its " contents are disturbing.”

⁠“We have not verified the footage, but we have asked the Israelis for more information and an investigation,” the spokesperson said.

⁠“Israel has an obligation to investigate credible allegations of law of war violations and ensure appropriate accountability to prevent any violations from recurring.”

The scenes aired by Al Jazeera were reportedly captured from an Israeli drone in Khan Younis in February, showing the pursuit of the four Palestinian youth and their targeting with several missiles.

Two of them were killed with the first missile, then the third and fourth were killed with two more missiles.

It is clear from the footage that the four civilians did not carry weapons and did not pose any threat.

After two youths were killed in the first hit, the third boy was seen moving away from the targeted site. But the drone followed and bombed him.

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday it launched a probe into the footage aired by Al Jazeera.

1319 GMT — 5 patients trapped in al-Shifa Hospital killed: Gaza health ministry

At least five Palestinian patients at the al-Shifa Medical Complex died due to the absence of health services, food and water as a result of the siege imposed by Israeli forces on the hospital for six days.

“Five wounded people besieged by the occupation were hospitalised in al-Shifa Medical Complex for the sixth day in a row without water, food, or health services,” the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

It added that the rest of the patients are in "a very bad condition, and worms have begun to come out of their wounds."

“The besieged medical teams and patients appeal to all UN institutions and the international community to intervene urgently to save their lives,” the ministry said.

1311 GMT — 2 Hezbollah drones fall in northern Israel: Report

Two Hezbollah drones fell down in the Galilee Panhandle area in northern Israel, Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation reported.