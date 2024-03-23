In a small hotel near the Augusta Victoria Hospital in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where she received radiation therapy for breast cancer, Palestinian Rim Abu Obeida waits anxiously.

She is among a group of Palestinian patients living in limbo while a top Israeli court weighs whether they can be sent back to war-torn Gaza now that their treatment is completed.

Like dozens of Gazans before the Israel-Hamas war erupted, she was granted permission to leave the territory for care because hospitals in the Gaza Strip did not have the necessary equipment.

"This week, we were suddenly told we had to return to Gaza. This is sending us to hell, to death!" Abu Obeida told AFP.

If she is forced to leave she won't have much to return to — her house in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis has been destroyed in Israeli's offensive against Hamas.

The roughly 20 patients from Gaza, most of them battling cancer, have been receiving treatment in Tel Aviv and east Jerusalem for the past six months.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that governs civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, said this week that because the patients "don't need any continued medical treatment they are being returned to the Gaza Strip."

But at the last minute, the Israeli Supreme Court, responding to a petition by the NGO Physicians for Human Rights, suspended COGAT's order.

The court is expected to deliver a ruling in the case, though the timeline is unclear. The government has until April 21 to file its arguments.

Related Live blog: Israeli attacks on Gaza camp could amount to war crimes — UN

"Catastrophic conditions"

In the next room along from Abu Obeida, Manal Abu Shaaban was busy stashing food into her bags.

"I have rice, sugar, all the things they are deprived of there. I hope they won't stop me from bringing them in," she said.

Abu Shaaban, a breast cancer patient like Abu Obeida, said she was not opposed to returning, but she knew the security situation meant she would be unable to reach her home in Gaza City, in the besieged territory's north.

"I want to go back. But to my home, in my house! Not in Rafah, in the south, where they want us to go, I don't know anyone there," she said.

Large swathes of the north have been flattened by Israeli bombardment and a UN-backed assessment said the area faces famine by May unless s ubstantially more aid reaches it.