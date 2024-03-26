US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said it was a moral and strategic imperative to protect Palestinian civilians in the Israeli war on Gaza and that the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave was getting worse.

Austin was speaking at the start of a meeting with Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon on Tuesday as relations between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sank to a wartime low.

"In Gaza today, the number of civilian casualties is far too high and the amount of humanitarian aid is far too low," Austin said.

"Gaza is suffering a humanitarian catastrophe and the situation is getting even worse," Austin said, using more forceful language than he has in the past on the crisis.

He added that he and Gallant would discuss how to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Their meeting takes place after Netanyahu on Monday cancelled a separate visit to Washington by two of his most senior aides who were due to hear US ideas about operational alternatives.

Related 'Break ties' with Israel if it doesn't comply: Reactions to UN resolution

'Unshakeable' bond