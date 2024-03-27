Türkiye's first lady has delivered a powerful address at an International Day of Zero Waste event in Nairobi, Kenya, stressing the urgent need for collective action to address environmental challenges and advance sustainability efforts.

Emine Erdogan decried the perilous condition of Earth's ecosystems, warning that rivers face the threat of disappearance due to improper consumption and that the soil across the world struggles for survival amid chemical waste.

"Air pollution kills 7 million people every year," she stated on Wednesday, pointing to the human toll of environmental degradation. "Since 1970, global wildlife populations have fallen by 70 percent."

The first lady said humanity generates two billion tons of waste annually, leading to severe environmental devastation, especially caused by plastic pollution. She noted that daily, an equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastics are dumped into oceans, rivers, and lakes.

"Is our conscience at peace with the fact that a continent-sized island of plastic is floating in the ocean because of the people in this century?" Erdogan asked, challenging the audience to confront the consequences of unsustainable practices.

On the origins of the zero waste movement, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with its evolution into a global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly's adoption in December 2022 of a resolution in support of zero waste principles.

"The recognition that every resource we consume must be used responsibly lies at the heart of the zero waste approach," she said, stressing the importance of conscious choices in consumption and production.

"As chair of the United Nations Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, I believe that the awareness of waste-free and sustainable life will be one of the most favourable legacies we can leave to future generations," Erdogan declared, expressing hope for a world where resources are optimised, waste is minimised, and sustainability prevails.