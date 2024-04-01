Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the importance of democracy and the nation's will, regardless of the electoral outcome.

Speaking to his supporters in Ankara early on Monday shortly after the election results were announced, Erdogan said that the Turkish nation had used the ballot box to convey its messages to politicians.

"Regardless of the results, the winner of this election is our democracy and national will," Erdogan said.

He also extended his appreciation to those who supported his party and alliance, as well as all citizens who exercised their democratic rights.

Underlining the democratic principles, Erdogan emphasised his allegiance to the nation's will and noted that his party had always been on the side of democracy and the ballot box.

"Today, we act with the same sense of responsibility and do not recognize any power above the will of the nation," Erdogan said.

'Self-criticism'

After the Supreme Election Council declared partial results, President Erdogan stated that his party would acknowledge the electoral outcome.