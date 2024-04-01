TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish democracy triumphs in local elections — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed democratic values and the nation's will, underscoring their importance after the elections.
Turkish democracy triumphs in local elections — Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan underscored democratic principles and the nation’s will in post-election speech. / Photo source: AA / Others
April 1, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the importance of democracy and the nation's will, regardless of the electoral outcome.

Speaking to his supporters in Ankara early on Monday shortly after the election results were announced, Erdogan said that the Turkish nation had used the ballot box to convey its messages to politicians.

"Regardless of the results, the winner of this election is our democracy and national will," Erdogan said.

He also extended his appreciation to those who supported his party and alliance, as well as all citizens who exercised their democratic rights.

Underlining the democratic principles, Erdogan emphasised his allegiance to the nation's will and noted that his party had always been on the side of democracy and the ballot box.

"Today, we act with the same sense of responsibility and do not recognize any power above the will of the nation," Erdogan said.

RelatedTürkiye’s democratic strength evident in local election outcome

'Self-criticism'

After the Supreme Election Council declared partial results, President Erdogan stated that his party would acknowledge the electoral outcome.

Recommended

"We will not disrespect the decision of our nation and act against the national will," he said.

President Erdogan acknowledged that his party could not achieve "the result we wanted and hoped for from the local election exam."

"We will evaluate the results of the local government elections openly in our party and we will engage in self-criticism."

Furthermore, President Erdogan emphasised the importance of rebuilding trust and forging stronger connections with people.

RelatedLive blog: Erdogan declares local elections 'turning point' for Türkiye

Opposition secures key cities

Türkiye's main opposition party retained its control over key cities and made gains elsewhere in local elections.

With more than 90 percent of ballot boxes counted, incumbent Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the CHP, was leading by a wide margin in Türkiye's largest city and economic hub, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital, Ankara, retained his seat for another five years, the results indicated.

In all, the CHP won the municipalities of 36 of Türkiye's 81 provinces, according to Anadolu.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan