Istanbul Airport, one of the world’s busiest transportation hubs, will be the first airport in the world to provide all of its electricity needs from solar power, specifically from a solar plant to be established in the central Turkish city of Eskisehir.

Some 439,000 PV panels will be installed for the 199.32 megawatts Eskisehir solar power plant project, whose construction has started on an area of approximately 3 million square meters (32.3 million square feet) by IGA Airport Operations.

The plant is expected to produce 340 million kilowatt-hours of energy annually with an investment of €212 million. It is planned to be operational by year’s end. Selahattin Bilgen, acting CEO of IGA Istanbul Airport, told Anadolu that they developed the project as part of their commitment to 2050 Net Zero Target.

"We want to mitigate the important and worrying consequences of global warming and worldwide climate change with greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 105,996 tons of carbon dioxide that we will prevent with the building of this plant. I see the project as extremely important not only in terms of reducing foreign dependency on energy but also in terms of expanding the use of clean energy,” he added.

He mentioned they have developed various projects in line with their goal of leaving a more livable world for future generations by prioritising issues such as clean energy, economic development, and social welfare.

"While it is envisaged that the Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions of IGA Istanbul Airport determined in the Greenhouse Gas Protocol will be reduced %45 by 2030 and %73 by 2040, we plan to strengthen our environmental sustainability efforts and focus on main strategies such as decarbonisation technologies, infrastructure support for the supply of sustainable fuels, energy efficiency and renewable energy in line with the targets to reduce Scope 3 emissions," he added.